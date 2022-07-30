2 hours ago

Karela United Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Elleony Amande has issued a stern warning to clubs interested in his right back Augustine Randolph to back off.

The legal practitioner cum journalist says that his prized asset is going nowhere despite interest from Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak.

Kotoko and Hearts of Oak have both been credited with an interest in the marauding right back who plays for Karela United and the Black Galaxies.

Speaking in an interview with Asempa FM, the Karela United CEO confirmed that both club have officially written to his outfit about their right back.

“The big two clubs [Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko] going to Africa this season have expressed interest in our right-back [Augustine Randolf] but, we are not going to sell him,” he told Asempa FM.

Randolph enjoyed a breakthrough season for the Anyinase-based side as he made 24 appearances in the Ghana Premier League as he helped his side finish fourth.

He is currently with the Black Galaxies team in Benin playing in the CHAN qualifiers.