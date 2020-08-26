21 minutes ago

Tension is building in the national executive body of the opposition National Democratic Congress following the reported refusal of the National Women Organiser Dr Hanna Bissiw to relinquish her post after winning a parliamentary primary Tuesday.

Dr Bissiw won the Tano South constituency primaries of the opposition party on Tuesday.

According to the NDC’s internal regulations, executives who declare interest in parliamentary contests must relinquish their positions. In 2019, the Eastern regional secretary of the party resigned from his post in fulfilment of the party’s laws when he chose to contest the Afram Plains South constituency primaries.

Some executives who spoke to Starrfm.com.gh about the refusal of the women’s leader to leave the post say they will demonstrate if she refuses to let go.

However, an aide to the Women organiser has told Starrfm.com, some senior executives of the party impressed upon Miss Bissiw to contest the primaries after their internal polls suggested she was more popular on the grounds and was likely to clinch the seat for the NDC.

According to him, the executives in support of her candidature asked her to put herself up so the party does not miss out if the EC begins to compile the album for parliamentary candidates for the 2020 polls.

Starr FM