1 hour ago

First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo has celebrated her husband, President Akufo-Addo with love emojis as he marks his 78th birthday.

Taking to her social media handle, Madam Akufo-Addo in a simple message said “Happy birthday Mr President .”

She accompanied the brief message with a picture of the smiling President at an official engagement at the Jubilee House.

The affection between the two has sent the internet on fire with some admiring the couple while others wonder why she decided to be straightforward this year.