2 hours ago

An Accra-based radio station, Happy 98.9FM, has officially launched the 16th edition of the most anticipated event of February, ‘The Happy FM Mass Wedding’, which is set to take place on February 14, 2022.

The launch ceremony, which was held at the studios of e.TV Ghana, was performed by the Chief Executive Officer of Global Media Alliance, Mr. Ernest Boateng.

The all-expense paid wedding is a community investment event that seeks to help couples desirous of getting married by taking on the responsibility of organising the event and providing all the necessary resources needed.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Ernest Boateng shared that for the past 15 years, Happy FM has fulfilled its social responsibility by helping numerous couples realise their dream of a blissful and befitting marriage.

According to him, in the 16th edition, couples will benefit more as the station will introduce helpful tips on how the couples can save for the future as they begin their lives together.

“To make the lives of the newly married couples better, we will share some investment tips; also, the couple to show a good understanding of investment will win an investment package,” he said.

He noted that as it has always been the norm, Happy FM will play the role of family to the bride and groom by supporting them with counselling, gifts, money, and the reception right through the registration process to validate the couples’ wedding under the law and in the sight of the Lord.

Member of the Happy FM mass wedding organising team, Nyansa Boakwa, on his part encouraged couples and churches to allow their members to join in this ceremony. He added that there were a lot of benefits that these couples could reap from this joyous occasion.

“Couples do not need to spend so much in the registration process. With a sum of GH¢500.00 as a commitment fee, couples can join the Happy FM Mass Wedding train to get their wedding sponsored,” he added.

Would-be couples are required to pick up forms at the front desks of any Global Media Alliance Broadcasting Corporation branch (Happy FM, e.TV Ghana at Asylum Down or YFM, Accra Mall).

The team acknowledged Aliqua Home of Fashion, Nkulenu Foods, Cleaver House, National Theatre, 2nd Image, and Perception Management International, among others for coming on board for the next edition of the Happy FM Valentine Mass Wedding.