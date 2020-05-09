47 minutes ago

Today's mother's day celebration Kudus Research and Advocacy Center -Kurac creatively using British monarch which used to be colonial Masters of many country's now known as the Common wealth Nations to celebrate mother's day using the British Queen Elizabeth II as our mother and the country's it colonialized as its children glorifying her on this special day.

Gone are the day's you Enjoyed the company of your children mother Queen Elizabeth II. For your over 50 children (countrys) I am the elders son in sub-saharan Africa Kudus (Ghana) and the world at large now US the superpower headed by Donald J Trump's our father for only Jesus the only son without a father.

Mother Queen Elizabeth II we can still recall before you gave life to us There were days when our homes used to be filled with laughter, arguments, fights, jokes and loads of mischief and outmoded religious and cultural practices

Pens and books all over, and clothes messing the rooms, thrown on the beds as you gave us life Mother Queen Elizabeth II you used to shout at us to tidy our mess.

In the morning:

One will wake up and say :

Mama I can't find a certain book.

And the other will say : I can't find my perfume,

And one will say : Mama where's my homework.

And another : Mama I forgot to complete my homework.

Everyone used to ask about their lost possessions. And Mother Queen Elizabeth II will say, but take care of your stuff, be responsible, you have to grow up by given boast to your own domestic chaos

And today we stand at the doorway labeled down streets and Gate number 10 of the room. The beds are empty. All the cupboards have only a few pieces of clothes called flags in them representing each of us. And what remains is the smell of perfume that lingers in the air are now partnerships and negotiations for our wealth being is the only things remains of us.

My mother your mother and our mother Queen Elizabeth II "Zenabu " said that Everyone had a special smell. So I take in the smell of their perfume for maybe it will fill the empty ache in my heart.A caring mother you are Zenabu

All mother have now is the memory of their laughs and their mischief and their warm hugs. Today my house is clean and organized and everything is in its place, and it is calm and peaceful. But it is like a desert with no life in it. Do not become angry with your kids about the mess mother advice's

Every time they come to visit and they spend time with us, when they are ready to leave. They pull their bags and it is as if they tug my heart along with it.

They close the number 10 door behind them and then I stand still and think of the many times I shouted them to close the doors mother recalls

Here I am today, closing my own doors. Nobody opens it besides me. Each one gone to a different country or a different continent.All left to find their own path in life.

They have grown up and I wished that they could stay with me forever but nature wise it's not possible

Oh! God..... Take care of them & all other children(countries) wherever they may be, for You are their guide and protector ...and always keep them happy.

If your children are still in the stage that you need to talk and talk before they could get things done in the house, please, cherish and endure it with joy, don't nag, they will soon leave your home for you, remember they were not there at the beginning of your marriage. Now that they are around, make them happy. Dedicated to all mothers and fathers.

Signed by: Yussif Abdul Kudus Founder & Executive director -Kurac +233245535151