2 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Haqi Osman was on target for his Turkish Lig 1 side Yeni Malatyaspor as they drew 2-2 at home on Saturday to Genclerbirligi at the Yeni Malatya Stadium.

The 20-year-old has been in good scoring form for his side this campaign as the goal was his fourth of the campaign in six matches.

Home side Yeni Malatyaspor opened the scores of the game in the 35th minute through Baris Basdas from the penalty spot.

The Ghanaian prodigy added the second goal for his side five minutes after recess after an assist from teammate Rahman Cagiran.

The away side pulled one back five minutes later through German defender Gokhan Gul.

Genclerbirligi made the comeback complete when they grabbed the equalizer in the 66th minute through Gokhan Altiparmak.