2 hours ago

The leadership of the National Union of Ghana Students(NUGS) has appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo to increase the National Service Allowance from GHS 559 to GH¢800, especially in the face of the rising cost of transportation and general expenses.

The student body has also requested the President to direct that the increment of all School and Accommodation fees by Public Tertiary Institutions should be halted for 2022/2023 academic year, as a way of cushioning the Tertiary students in these hard times.

NUGS believes this is a bold and practical step towards mitigating the challenges of our students.

These appeals were made when NUGS led by its President Dennis Appiah Larbi-Ampofo met the President at the Jubilee House on the 3rd of November, 2022, in line with the President’s engagement and consultation over the country’s current economic situation.

The meeting was aimed at taking input from the union in the management of the current economic crisis and also rallying the student front to understand the issues that confront the country.

NUGS in a statement issued after the meeting said: “We believe that the Student Loan Trust Fund should as a matter of urgency receive funding and right budgetary support to ensure that vulnerable students receive their loan disbursement as soon as possible. The fund has arrears from the first semester and non-payment for the whole of the second semester.

“We also indicated to the President the pressing nature of the unpaid scholarships to students. In general, we requested that more room should be afforded to the union in further discussions throughout these times and towards the Economic Management’s work, the team at the secretariat will be developing a comprehensive input to be submitted in that regard,”

The statement added: “It is the sincere belief of the leadership of the union that these times deserve the support of all young people and we are willing to support our country but just as we mentioned to His Excellency the President, the call and rallying of young people to support should be met with some commitments from the government as that indicates the will to support young people.”