A hardened ex-convict and former armed robber has shared a horrifying experience of coming close to the verge of death during his several robbery escapades.

The robber, who didn't give out his name, in an interview with Kwaku Manu on his Aggressive Show, and monitored by GhanaWeb, detailed how despite serving a jail term in Cape Coast did not stop him from still engaging in robbery.

Looking much older than his age and with scars all over his whole body, the ex-convict, who hails from Brekum, in the Bono Region, said bad company and stubbornness landed him in the robbery profession.

According to him, the gang he joined when he relocated from Brekum to Racecourse in Kumasi, was made up of robbers who used guns in their operations.

He narrated how they had went about their operations:

“I hail from Brekum in the Brong Ahafo Region. My family was in cocoa farming. I dropped out of school due to truancy. Then I came to Racecourse. I was working with one master called Kofi Macho, who was into robbery. In Kumasi, we were 4 in the group. This is how we used to operate. We monitor market women and bankers and tail them to their houses to rob them. We used guns for that. However, during one of our escapades, my master died. He died in 2003 during one of the robbery incidents,” he said.

That, he said, put fear in him, so he relocated to Accra to fend for himself.

However, he couldn’t do any other job, so he returned to the illegal trade of robbing people of their monies and properties.

Luck, however, was not on his side when he was arrested at the Awudome Cemetary by a mob for snatching someone’s bag. Subsequently, he was sentenced to 2 years and 6 months by the Adjabeng Court.

“Then I relocated to Accra, I was arrested and jailed 2 years, 6 months for robbery at Adjabeng Court. I served it at Cape Coast prison. In Accra, I snatched someone's bag at the Awudome cemetery. I was taken to Adjabeng Court when I was arrested,” he said.

An armed robber’s prayer

When queried by Kwaku Manu about what comes to mind when he is being attacked by the mob, he said his only prayer is to be saved by the police.

“When arrested by the mob, it is every robber's prayer to be rescued by a police officer. Another prayer is that a previous victim won't also be present at the scene."

How he got the deep scars on his body

The ex-convict disclosed that he suffered deep cutlass wounds and gunshots during some of his robbery acts.

He narrated this: “I went back to Kumasi after my stay in Cape Coast and continued my robbery job. At Danyame, from 12am to 2am, that was my operation time. I entered walled and gated houses to steal from them.

"Unfortunately, in one of my escapades, the man was not asleep. So immediately I jumped into house and entered his room, he attacked me with a cutlass from behind.

“I first saved myself with my hands, then the third landed on my head. He thought I was dead due to the heavy cutlass wounds inflicted on me. I was dumped at Danyame Milkin Hotel area. I woke up to find myself in a pool of water. This was the second time I had another serious cutlass wound. I didn't go to the hospital, I was scared I would be reported to the police. I sought treatment from a herbalist.

“The first was at Kwadaso Asuom in Mallam Zack's house. In that house, he was praying when I entered. I succeeded in stealing his phone and wallet and was about to jump the wall. Then I heard a gunshot. Unfortunately, I was apprehended by the area guys when I managed to jump the wall.

“I was attacked by the mob, stripped naked and dumped at Sofoline. I couldn't even open my eyes. So, the second robbery, it was my idea to stop after that. I still have some bullets under my skin as a result of the gunshot.”

He stated that he has now retired from the robbery profession, knowing that it has become riskier now.

Watch the interview which starts from 3rd minutes below:

Source: Ghanaweb