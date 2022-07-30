3 hours ago

Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam Nartey George says Ghanaians will experience more hardship should the government decide to end the nationwide SIM card re-registration exercise.

According to him, most Ghanaians have sought to do small-scale businesses with their sim cards via Mobile Money (MOMO) transactions to end a living.

“So, what do you want these people to do if you block their sims because they did not register?” he questioned

Adding that, this will breed “insecurity and the already hardship will be extreme if that is what they [government] want, they should continue.”

The SIM card registration exercise began on 31st October, 2021 and was expected to end on 31st March, 2022 but as at 17th March, over 14 million SIM cards had been linked to the Ghana Card with over 10 million Bio-Captures conducted and 99,445 new SIMs registered.

Due to a number of factors including the fact that over 7.5 million citizens and residents were yet to obtain Ghana Cards to enable them register their SIM cards, it was clear the deadline for completion of the registration of the remaining active SIM cards couldn't be met.

As a result, the Ministry extended the deadline to July, 31, 2022 which falls on this Sunday.

However, there are still many people who haven't completed their registration for the Ghana Card to start the process of registration for the SIM card and with those who have acquired their Ghana Cards, many are facing difficulties in registering their SIM cards.

Sam Nartey George who was speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show, Ghana Montie called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to order the Communication and Digitalisation Minister to extend the deadline for the nationwide SIM card re-registration exercise.

According to the lawmaker the minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, is failing to listen to the voice of reason by insisting that the registration exercise should end on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

“If they end this registration as scheduled, what will become of their digitization policy Dr Bawumia has been preaching?” he quizzed.