The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has called on drivers to be extra careful while driving especially during this harmattan period.

The NRSA noted that the harmattan season often creates visibility challenges for motorists especially at dawn and after sunset and, therefore, driving in these conditions is considered “hazardous to road users and requires a lot of tact and good judgment”.

To this end, the Authority has cautioned the drivers to adapt their driving to the changing weather condition by observing the following;

1. Use low beam headlights

2. Leave a reasonable distance between you and other vehicles

3. Exercise patience

4. Keep your windows and mirrors clean

5. Avoid high speeds

6. Avoid unnecessary overtaking and

7. Carry your Double-Function

They are also to make use of advance warning triangles and place them at a distance of not less than 45 meters.

Pedestrians who exercise by walking and jogging have also been advised to wear reflective clothing to improve their visibility to reduce risk of getting knocked down by vehicle.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency says the harmattan across the country will continue till Sunday, 16th February 2020.

In a statement, the agency said the atmosphere will remain dry and hazy with a drastic reduction in visibility of not less than 1 km to a little above 3 km.

Source: peacefmonline.com