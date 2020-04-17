55 minutes ago

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been pictured in Los Angeles for the first time, Dailymail.com can exclusively show.

The Duke and Duchess were seen delivering food packages on behalf of the Los Angeles-based nonprofit Project Angel Food on Wednesday.

Harry and Meghan were captured on surveillance cameras arriving at the Sierra Bonita Community Apartments in West Hollywood in their SUV at 10:55am. A security team accompanied the couple in a separate SUV that followed closely behind, but they opted to walk up to the apartment to deliver the food alone.

Dressed casually in jeans, Harry and Meghan both followed California's new rules regarding face coverings, issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom on April 15.