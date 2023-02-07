2 hours ago

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has dispelled allegations that the former Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, was doing the bidding of the Majority caucus in Parliament.

Some rumours that made the rounds following the shake-up of the Minority Leader in Parliament by the NDC suggested that the former leader of the minority group was selling out to the majority side of the House hence the need to replace him.

But speaking on the floor of Parliament, the Suame MP said such claims are untrue.

“Let me state emphatically and unambiguously that no such thing happened. I had developed a very harmonious working relationship with them [old minority leaders] but people then read meanings into it.

“The business of the Minority Leader is to assist the Majority Leader in facilitating the business of the government and if someone does that, it shouldn’t be perceived as selling out to the majority.”

Meanwhile, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, commended the outgoing Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu and his team when the House resumed proceedings on Tuesday, February 7.

While welcoming lawmakers back to the House, Mr. Bagbin wished the outgoing minority leadership well in their endeavours.

“The former members of the [Minority] leadership led by Haruna Iddrisu must be applauded because their record of performance is visible for all to see, and I hope the new leadership will learn from their fountain of wisdom, a trove of wealth and experience.”

“What I can say to the former leadership is, the Lord is your shepherd, you shall not want and when one door closes, another one opens and I tell you for sure that the opened doors are better and higher than the closed doors. Look at the open doors and not the closed doors and with this, I welcome all of you once more”.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) changed its leadership in Parliament on January 24, 2023.

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson replaced Haruna Iddrisu as Minority Leader.

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembelle also replaced Ketu North MP, James Klutse Avedzi as the Deputy Minority Leader while Kwame Agbodza took over from Asawase MP Muntaka Mubarak as the Minority Chief Whip.

Ahmed Ibrahim and Comfort Doyoe-Ghansah were the only two members of the Haruna-led administration that maintained their positions as First and Second Deputy Whips respectively.

Source: citifmonline