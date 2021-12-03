12 hours ago

Former Deputy Communications Minister, Felix Ofosu Kwakye, has stated that Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu remains unsupportive of government’s decision to impose the electronic transaction tax (E-levy).

Speaking on the position of the Minority pertaining to the levy, Mr Ofosu Kwakye indicated that reports that the Minority leader has settled for the imposition of 1% E-levy are inaccurate.

According to him, interactions with the Tamale South MP revealed that he, Haruna Iddrisu will together with the NDC MPs oppose the introduction of the E-levy irrespective of the rate presented by the Akufo-Addo-led government.

“I have had the opportunity to engage the Minority leader since yesterday after a clip of him at an event organized by the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications surfaced. There have been some varied interpretations and many have expressed concern over whether the NDC was backing down from its initial position.

“From my discussions with him, he has permitted me to state authoritatively, for the avoidance of doubt that he will be joining all his 136 colleagues to reject this budget anytime it comes up if all the five conditions they have tabled are not met including zero percent E-levy.

This is the position of the Minority leader,” he said on Accra-based Metro TV.

His comments come to rectify reports in the media that the Minority leader has settled for the imposition of 1% E-levy.

According to sources, Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, speaking at the 10th Anniversary launch of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications in Accra on Thursday said his side will readily accept a reduction of the proposed electronic transaction levy (e-levy) to 1% from 1.75%.

“A week ago, it was no no no, we won’t accept e-levy but having listened to officials in government, including the Minister of Finance. I am convinced to accept a departure from my original no to accepting a one per cent e-levy,” he said.

“We are not against it but we want it fixed at one per cent. We fear for double taxation because we already have the communication services tax,” he added.

These comments according to Mr Ofosu Kwakye have been misconstrued; adding that “it is unfortunate only a small potion of the clip was played.”

Meanwhile, the Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Muhamad has in a press statement noted that the NDC Caucus is committed to opposing the introduction of the electronic transaction tax.

He revealed that no consensus has been reached by both the Minority and Majority side in Parliament.

“We wish to state unequivocally that no concrete decision or agreement has been reached between government and the NDC Caucus in Parliament on this matter.

As we speak, government’s so-called concessions are unknown to us and we have no clear indication that they intend to seriously consider any of the proposals that have come up.”

In view of this; “The NDC Caucus in Parliament wishes to assure Ghanaians that it will continue to use every legitimate and lawful channel to resist the 1.75% E-Levy.”