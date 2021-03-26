2 hours ago

Parliament’s Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has taken issue with the practice whereby the Auditor General publishes his audit reports even before the Legislature gets the opportunity to scrutinise them.

Though he acknowledges that the practice is backed by law, the Tamale South MP laments that the practice has dire implications on people’s reputation and dignity.

Speaking on the budget estimates for the Audit Service on the floor of the House yesterday, Haruna Iddrisu urged the Legislature to reconsider the position of the law.

“That is not the way to go; convicting the innocent. You make findings on the person and even before Parliament considers the findings, you have already gone public on it.”

“We need to take a position on this particular matter because I trust the Auditor General remains a strong viable institution in our anti-corruption efforts,” Mr. Iddrisu said.

Also speaking on the matter, the Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin urged the Audit Service to allow for due process in its work.

He said Government had demonstrated its commitment to improving the Service.

“The zeal to exercise the mandate must be so done within the confines of the law. Most times we are in a hurry to persecute and call names,” Mr. Afenyo-Markin said.

The immediate past Auditor-General, Daniel Domelevo, faced criticism for his reports going public before consideration in Parliament.

Critics have in the past said Parliamentary practice is that prior to publication, audit reports must be laid in Parliament.

These reports are subsequently referred to the Public Accounts Committee for consideration and referred to the whole House.

Source: citifmonline