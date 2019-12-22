1 hour ago

Sekondi Hasaacas have in a strongly worded letter responded to Elmina Sharks and their claims of a fraudulently organized friendly game with their junior side.

The Elmina based side have denied any knowledge about the said match and have instead accused the organizers of staging the match to satisfy their own betting tendencies.

Hasaacas have in tend distanced themselves from any such allegations and have reported the matter to the Westtern Regional Police to carry out their investigations.

Hasaacas claim the game was organized by one Joseph Arthur and was played in two-legs with the first leg held on September 13, 2019.

FULL STATEMENT BELOW: