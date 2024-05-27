2 hours ago

Hasaacas Ladies and Ampem Darkoa Ladies are gearing up for an electrifying showdown in the 2023/24 Ghana Women's Premier League final, marking their fourth consecutive clash in the championship match.

Both teams secured their spots in the final by dominating their respective zones.

Hasaacas Ladies clinched the Southern Zone title for a record eighth time with a commanding 3-0 victory over Faith Ladies, demonstrating their continued supremacy.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies, despite a 1-0 loss to Kumasi Sports Academy in their final Northern Zone match, have maintained their position as reigning champions and secured their place in the final.

Their consistent performance throughout the season ensured their qualification despite the setback.

The highly anticipated final will take place at the University of Ghana Stadium on June 8, 2024.

The stakes are high, as the winner will earn the opportunity to represent Ghana at the WAFU Zone B CAF Women’s Champions League Qualifiers in August.

Last season, Ampem Darkoa Ladies emerged victorious and will be determined to defend their title against a formidable Hasaacas Ladies team.

This clash promises to be another intense chapter in their storied rivalry, with both teams eager to claim the championship and the chance to compete on a larger continental stage.