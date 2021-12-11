4 hours ago

Hasaacas Ladies Football Club beat Ampem Darkoa Ladies in the maiden edition of the First Lady’s Cup at the Accra Sports Stadium to clinch a historic fifth title in six months.

Jafaru Rahama’s second half strike canceled out Sonia Opoku’s earlier goal for the Northern Zone Champions. The game was stretched to the penalty shootouts after both teams failed to secure a win in regulations time.

Coach Yussif Basigi commenced the game with not much changes made to the side; Grace Banwaa was in poles, led by Janet Egyir and Shine Blessing. The central defensive pair were flanked by Asana Yahaya and Queenabel Amankwah on the left and right respectively.

It was the usual midfield trio of Azumah Bugre, Faustina Nyame Aidoo and Evelyn Badu and ahead of them were Doris Boaduwaa, Jafaru Rahama and Veronica Appiah as arrow head.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies started well in the first half. The Northern Zone side saw much of the ball in the opening half and deservedly went ahead through Sonia Opoku via the promptings of Ophelia Serwah Amponsah.

The Nana Mma side continued their dominance in the half till recess.

After the first half team talks, it was Hasaacas Ladies that stood up and showed glimpses of their known standards.

In the 65th minute of the game, Jafaru Rahama was served well by Doris Boaduwaa after the Veronica Appiah has rounded her way inside the penalty box; Doris Boaduwaa teed a pass to Jafaru Rahama and she did easy work of goalkeeper Brown to register Hasmal’s opener.

It was the former Northern Ladies’ attacker’s first goal for Hasaacas Ladies FC.

Hasmal continued to boss play but failed to turn those chances into goal and Referee Juliet Appiah had seen enough of the action at 90+4 minutes.

The team’s headed straight to o spot kicks as the rules says in the newly put together First Lady’s Cup.

Hasaacas Ladies mastered four kicks out of five better than Ampem Darkoa’s three out of five kicks to declare a fourth straight win over Ampem Darkoa Ladies and a fifth title for the year.

The victory means, the Giants have beaten Ampem Darkoa Ladies four times in the last six months; three at Cup finals and a semifinals win in the Women’s Premier League Super Cup.

In the process Hasaacas Ladies have scored ten goals and conceded just once which came in Friday’s First Lady’s Cup.