12 minutes ago

Hasaacas Ladies have dominated the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Champions League team of the tournament despite finishing as first runners up on Friday night.

The Ghanaian champions suffered defeat to South African side Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 on Friday night but have the majority of players in their fold.

Hasaacas Ladies have four players out of the 11 best players of the tournament more than the eventual champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Ghanaian side have Perpetual Agyekum, Doris Boaduwaa, Janet Egyir, and the tournament's top goal scorer Evelyn Badu in the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Champions League team of the tournament.

Hasaacas Ladies' 10 goals in the tournament made them the best scoring side in the tournament but sadly they could not score any against the defensively sound Sundowns last Friday as they succumbed to defeat.

TEAM OF THE TOURNAMENT BELOW: