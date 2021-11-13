Hasaacas Ladies striker Evelyn Badu leads the goal scorers chart at the ongoing CAF Women's Champions League in Egypt with four goals after three matches in the group stages.
20 different players found their way to the net during the group stage of the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Champions League which took place from November 5 to 12, 2021.
31 goals have been scored in 12 matches, which is an average of 2.6 goals per game.
Hasaacas Ladies FC will play Moroccan side ASFAR in the Semifinals of the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Champions League on Monday.
Full list:
|Rank
|Name
|Jersey N°
|Team
|Goals
|1
|Evelyn Badu
|#13
|Hasaacas Ladies (Ghana)
|4
|2
|Sanaa Mssoudy
|#18
|ASFAR Club (Morocco)
|3
|-
|Drepoba Stephanie Gbogou
|#11
|Malabo King's (Equatorial Guinea)
|3
|4
|Noha Mamdouh
|#19
|Wadi Degla (Egypt)
|2
|-
|Perpetual Agyekum
|#6
|Hasaacas Ladies (Ghana)
|2
|-
|Jasmin Teresa Zachwieza
|#7
|Wadi Degla (Egypt)
|2
|-
|Vivian Obianujuwan Ikechukwu
|#15
|Rivers Angels (Nigeria)
|2
|8
|Veronica Appiah
|#9
|Hasaacas Ladies (Ghana)
|1
|-
|Muriellynda Mendoua Abossolo
|#10
|Malabo King's (Equatorial Guinea)
|1
|-
|Jentrix Shikangwa
|#14
|Vihiga Queens (Kenya)
|1
|-
|Oluwadamilola Koku
|#17
|Rivers Angels (Nigeria)
|1
|-
|Faustina Nyame Aidoo
|#8
|Hasaacas Ladies (Ghana)
|1
|-
|Melinda Kgadiete
|#11
|Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)
|1
|-
|Zanele Portia Nhlapho
|#5
|Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)
|1
|-
|Violet Nanjala Wanyonyi
|#21
|Vihiga Queens (Kenya)
|1
|-
|Fatumata Dukureh
|#11
|Waddi Degla (Egypt)
|1
|-
|Bassira Toure
|#9
|AS Mande (Mali)
|1
|-
|Awa Traore
|#19
|AS Mande (Mali)
|1
|-
|Grace Balongo
|#8
|Malabo King's (Equatorial Guinea)
|1
|-
|Gift Monday
|#23
|Rivers Angels (Nigeria)
|1
