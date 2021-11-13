20 minutes ago

Hasaacas Ladies striker Evelyn Badu leads the goal scorers chart at the ongoing CAF Women's Champions League in Egypt with four goals after three matches in the group stages.

20 different players found their way to the net during the group stage of the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Champions League which took place from November 5 to 12, 2021.

31 goals have been scored in 12 matches, which is an average of 2.6 goals per game.

Hasaacas Ladies FC will play Moroccan side ASFAR in the Semifinals of the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Champions League on Monday.

Full list: