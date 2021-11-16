1 hour ago

Ghana and Hasaacas Ladies striker Evelyn Badu strengthened her grip on the goal queen gong on Monday evening as he scored his fifth goal of the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Champions League.

After the group stages, the 19 year old striker had scored four goals and was adjudged the best player of that stage but strengthened her grip at the summit of the goal queen chart with her fifth goal against ASFAR.

Hasaacas Ladies found the break through through in the second half after a 1-1 stalemate in the first half as Evelyn Badu who headed a cross from Doris Boaduwaa beyond the despairing dive of goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi in the 77th minute to make it 2-1 and also score her fifth goal of the tournament.

The 19 year old striker scored twice against AS Mande in the second group game after scoring two against Malabo Kings.

Evelyn Badu is currently the competition's leading scorer whiles her nearest challengers Sanaa Mssoudy of ASFAR and Drepoba Stephanie Gbogou of Malabo Kings all have three goals.

She will get the chance to add more goals in the final against Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies on Friday.