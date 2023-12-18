7 hours ago

Hasaacas Ladies, the record winners of the Malta Guinness Women's Premier League, continue to assert their dominance in the Southern Zone. With a stellar performance, they have opened up a significant five-point gap at the top of the table.

The four-time champions have been in formidable form, winning six and drawing one of their seven matches.

Hasaacas Ladies' latest victory came in a hard-fought 1-0 win against Jonina Ladies, with Fatoumata Tamboura finding the net and securing three crucial points for her team at the Gyandu Park.

Currently sitting at the summit with 19 points, Hasaacas Ladies are five points ahead of second-placed Berry Ladies and seven points clear of third-placed Army Ladies.

The team's consistent and impressive performances underline their determination to maintain their status as the leading force in the Southern Zone.

In parallel, Berry Ladies secured an impressive 3-1 win against Soccer Intellectuals, maintaining their pursuit of Hasaacas Ladies.

The competition in the Southern Zone remains fierce, setting the stage for an exciting and closely contested race for the title in the Malta Guinness Women's Premier League.

Find the Matchday 7 results and League table below: