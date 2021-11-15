46 minutes ago

South African side Mamelodi Sundowns will play against Ghana's Hasaacas Ladies on Friday 19th Novemeber, 2021 at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo.

Hasaacas Ladies defeated Moroccan side ASFAR 2-1 in the earlier semi final clash before the South Africans saw off Malabo Kings through penalty shoot out.

After a goalless game that led to extra time then penalties, Mamelodi Sundowns goes through to the final game to face Hasaacas Ladies, after winning the penalties against Malabo King's.

Six penalty kicks were played for both teams; Nhlapho, Mbane, Kgasago, Mthandi and Thusi scored the penalties for Mamelodi Sundowns and Esau missed one. Rose Bella, Bakoka, Abossolo, Baita scored for Malabo Kings while Salome Nke and Florence Fanta missed the penalty kicks.

Sundowns will be looking to make history as their men's team have won the Wol league title twice with their women also looking forward to annex the trophy.