The Stade Champroux, Abidjan on Monday, August 2, 2021 will host our semifinal clash with Group A winners, USFA of Burkina Faso.

The game will kick off at exactly 1500hrs local time.

Hasmal progressed to the Semi-final stage of the ongoing WAFU B Women’s Champions League Qualifiers after beating AS Police from Niger 3-0.

Doris Boaduwaa opened the score-line on the 22nd minute before Milot Pokuaa’s brace to make it 3-0 for the Giants.

The Burkinabé side, USFA won the group A with 6 points after a 1-0 and 2-1 victories over host Onze Soeurs de Gagnoa and Togo’s Amis du Mondé.

Winner of the tie progresses to the maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League to be staged later this year at Egypt.

credit:sekondihasaacasfc.com