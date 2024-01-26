6 hours ago

Ghana Women's Premier League giants, Hasaacas Ladies, have secured the services of attacking midfielder Vivian Antwi.

The Takoradi-born player, who previously played for Northern Ladies, joins the team as they aim to reclaim the league title.

In a statement, Hasaacas Ladies expressed pride in welcoming the 20-year-old Ghanaian player, describing her as a talented and promising attacking midfielder.

Antwi is expected to bring a wealth of skills and a burning passion for the game to the team.

Hasaacas Ladies currently sit at the top of the league in the Southern Zone at the conclusion of the first round.

The club recently made history as the first Ghanaian team to participate in the CAF Women's Champions League, reaching the final in their debut appearance.

The addition of Vivian Antwi is seen as a strategic move to strengthen the squad for future competitions.