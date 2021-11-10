1 hour ago

Group A of the maiden TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Champions League, Egypt 2021 reaches its ultimate day, with all sides still hoping of a place in the semifinals.

Group leaders, Hasaacas Ladies of Ghana take on the hosts Wadi Degla at 30 June Stadium on Thursday, as both sides are keen on a place in the final four.

Match Card

Date: 11 November 2021

Time: 16:00 Cairo time (14:00 GMT)

Venue: 30 June Stadium, Cairo

Match: Hasaacas Ladies (Ghana) v Wadi Degla (Egypt)

Hasaacas Ladies – A point will do it!

With back-to-back wins, Hasaacas Ladies have one foot already in the semifinals, and they face the hosts knowing a point will be enough not only to secure their semifinal spot, but also to top the group.

Hasaacas opened their campaign with a 3-1 win over Malabo Kings, before putting three unanswered goals past AS Mande to top the group with maximum points.

They have their superstar Evelyn Badu to thank. The striker tops the scorers’ sheet with four goals, having scored a brace in each game and being named “Woman of the Match” in both.

What they said

“It’s not over until next match is over. Our full focus is on the next match against Wadi Degla, and the previous wins are now behind us,” Yussif Basigi, Coach.

Wadi Degla – Hosts’ hopes

After securing an opening 3-1 win over AS Mande, the Egyptian champions saw their semifinal dreams dealing with a blow after losing 3-0 to Malabo Kings.

Their positive note came from goalkeeper Elham “Nasra” Abdelmalek, whose heroics were worthly appreciated in both matches.

Hopes are still there for Wadi Degla but knowing only a win - while waiting for the other game’s result between AS Mande and Malabo Kings - could see them through.

What they said

“I thank my girls for their efforts, they already gathered themselves to move on, and I’ll work with them to regain their confidence for the next important game,” Wael Elsayed, Coach.