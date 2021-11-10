58 minutes ago

In Group A’s Matchday 3, Hasaacas Ladies face Wadi Degla on Thursday the 11th of November at 30 June Stadium in Cairo.

Degla needs to win the game to have a chance at qualifying while Hasaacas would qualify with the full mark shall they win tomorrow’s match.

This is what the teams’ coaches and players said:

YUSSIF BASIGI – Hasaacas Ladies Coach

“There’s no difference between this game and the last games, we will not change our approach as we take each game at a time”.

“We are not qualified until the match is over, and we have to win that last match because we are here to win the title, so we take each match with the same seriousness”.

“The match will be very difficult, they need to beat us 3-0, and we will not let go of the win. Degla’s number 7 (JASMIN THERESA ZACHWIEJA )is a very good player, but my team has good players as well”.

AZUMAH BUGRE – Hasaacas Ladies Midfielder

“As my coach said, we will not change our method for any game, we play the same way”.

“Tomorrow’s match is another chance for us, we are not overconfident as we know how important the match is”.

Wael El Sayed – Wadi Degla Coach

“We prepared the players psychologically after last match’s loss, as it was completely unexpected for us. We agreed to perform better this game because we had a problem with the performance as the result”.

“My players had some fear because of physical differences, and our midfield suffered a lot. We hope we can perform as we do usually tomorrow and maybe have a chance to continue our journey”.

“I had a chat with Hasaacas’ coach, and we have a good relationship. I think their number 13 (EVELYN BADU) is very good as well”.

ELHAM EID ABDELMALEK – Wadi Degla Goalkeeper

“We are very focused on the game; we know nothing is impossible. We play good football, and we study our mistakes all the time. I still have hope we can win tomorrow”.

“I’m still affected by last match’s loss. I play every match as a dream to achieve something as I set goals for myself. I did not think we deserved to lose that way, but this only makes me set another goal for myself and win tomorrow’s match”.