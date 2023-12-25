2 hours ago

Police Ladies lost at home to former champions, Hasaacas Ladies at the Achimota School Park Saturday.

Despite all efforts to get the ball at the back of the net of Police Ladies failed to make it count as the Sekondi lads grabbed all three points.

Fatoumata Tamboura and Success Ameyaa scored two first half goal to condemn Police Ladies to their first loss at home.

The second half failed to produce goals as both sides failed to take their chances as Hasaacas Ladies held on to win 2-0 on the road – their seventh win of the season.

The win keeps Hasaacas Ladies at the top of the table in the Southern Zone with 22 points – eight points ahead of Faith Ladies and Berry Ladies who share the second and third spots in the standings.

Police Ladies will now turn attention to the game against Berry Ladies before the end of the first round.

Soccer Intellectuals left it late to grab a point as they came from behind to draw with Army Ladies at the Ajumako Eduyaw Assasan Park. Mary Awuah Boateng scored from the spot two minutes into stoppage time to cancel Gloria Fosuaa's 43rd minutes lead.

The host dominated possession and created plethora of clear cut goal scoring chances in both halves of the game but erratic shooting caused them the 3 points.

Army Ladies on a few occasions tested the backline of Intellectuals but those moments did not produce goals as the game ended 1-1 at Ajumako.

In Cape Coast based Ladystrikers picked their second win of the season after thrashing regional rivals Sea Lions 3:1 at the Robert Mensah Stadium.

The home side made their winning intentions clear right after the blast of the whistle which led them to draw an early blood.

Edem Atorvor gave the host a deserved lead with a superb cross that zoomed straight into the net in the 4th minute.

Kaddy Jarju added to tally in the 20th minute as the first half ended 2:0 in favor of LadyStrikers.

Back from the break – LadyStrikers were the dominant side as they pilled incessant pressure on the visitors for the third goal.

The pressure paid off in the 64th minute after defender Kaddy Jarju scored her second of the day to make it 3-0 for the hosts.

A mistake from the shot stopper Yasmin Haruna of Ladystrikers gifted Sea Lions a consolation in the 84th minute with Alamisi Atampaga planting the ball into an empty net to make it 3-1.

Southern Zone Results: