The Sporting Director for AshantiGold,Nana Kwasi Darling says that Inter Allies defender Hashmin Musah should be the subject of serious investigations as he claimed the 7-0 match played at Obuasi on match day 34 was a fixed match.

He adds that the miners played and scored five great goals and Inter Allies through Hashmin Musah decided to score two own goals on Sunday.

There has always been suspicions among most football fans in Ghana that getting to the tail end of the Ghana Premier League, teams play matches of convenience but there has always been no evidence to prove.

But what happened at Obuasi with the bizarre own goals by Hashmin Musah has sent pulses racing in Ghana.

In the said match, Inter Allies defender Hashmin Musah has confessed he deliberately scored two own goals in order to foil a 5-0 scoreline he had heard before the game for the purposes of betting.

AshGold Sporting Director has denied any attempt or involvement in fixing the game and has called in for investigations starting with Hashmin Musah.

“Inter Allies have issued a statement to investigating anybody involved in this incident. We scored them five great goals. If anybody has any investigation to do they should ask Inter Allies. If any Ashgold member is involved they should also point him”, he told Happy FM.

“For now they should ask Hashmin Musah because he said it was a fixed match and he will be the best to help out with the investigations”.

“I don’t condone and support match-fixing and betting that is why the club has issued a statement in that regard”he added.