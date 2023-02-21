1 hour ago

Turkish side Hataysporhave announced that the club's Sporting Director, Taner Savut was trapped under the earthquake rubble.

The Sporting Director and winger Christian Atsu were the two members of the club's first team who were unaccounted for after the February 6 earthquake struck.

A devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria on February 6 claiming the lives of more than 40,000 people and displacing thousands of others.

Hatayspor is one of the worst-hit clubs as they have lost winger Christian Atsu, Sporting director Taner Savut, Hamza Sürer, Fatin Can, Suzan Berber, Onur Akdeniz, Hüseyin Danahaliloğlu.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our Sporting Director, Taner Savut. May God have mercy on our teacher, we express our condolences to his family and fans. We will not forget you, Taner teacher. May God rest your soul in heaven. You are always in our hearts."