2 hours ago

Ghanaian international, Ernest Nuamah was named man of the match after he made an impressive mark in Denmark as he scored a remarkable hat-trick for his club FC Nordsjaelland in the opening game of the 2023/24 Danish Superliga season.

The talented teenager started in the Round 1 match against Viborg, and his stellar performance was instrumental in his team's delightful 4-1 comeback win.

In the home match for FC Nordsjaelland, the team faced an early setback as Viborg took the lead with a goal from Mads Söndergaard in the 10th minute.

However, the hosts were quick to respond, and with the likes of Ernest Nuamah leading the charge, they sought to turn the game around.

In the 29th minute, the Ghanaian prodigy showcased his skills with a fine strike, equalizing to restore parity in the match.

Before the first-half break, Nuamah continued to shine, netting his second goal of the evening, courtesy of a smart assist from Ghanaian teenager Ibrahim Osman.

The second half saw Nuamah's brilliance persist as he scored his third goal of the game in the 59th minute, further solidifying FC Nordsjaelland's commanding lead.

The match ended with a delightful 4-1 victory for the host team, with Benjamin Nygren adding the final goal to cap off an impressive performance.

Ernest Nuamah's hat-trick debut in Denmark marks a significant moment in his burgeoning football career.

The young forward's exceptional talent and scoring prowess have certainly caught the attention of fans and pundits alike, and he has already become a vital asset for FC Nordsjaelland.

As the Danish Superliga season unfolds, football enthusiasts eagerly anticipate witnessing more exceptional displays from Ernest Nuamah, hoping he continues to shine and make a lasting impact on the league.

With such promising performances, the future looks bright for the Ghanaian forward as he continues to develop his skills and thrive on the European football stage.