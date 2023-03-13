7 minutes ago

Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Majority Chief Whip and MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, has appealed to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates to have faith in Vice President Dr. Mahamaudu Bawumia and vote for him to be the next flagbearer of the party.

He asserts that the Vice President is the only candidate who has the capacity to even approach the NDC's fortresses and deny them the opportunity to hijack the NPP's status as the ruling party.

He made the comments when he met with party members at a commissioning of a sanitation facility in Nsawam over the weekend.

He argued that the Vice President, who stands out among the other candidates, is currently the party's last chance, so it is necessary to give him the leading role over the party so that he can win the 2024 elections.

The Majority Chief Whip stated that he has no doubt that Vice President Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia will be the NPP's flagbearer and win the 2024 elections.

"John Mahama has done his part, he should leave and not run again, but with God's grace, Dr. Bawumia will be the next president of Ghana," he stated.

Annoh-Dompreh claimed that in Ghana, presidential candidates defeat their opponents with just 3% of the vote and that, in his opinion, only Dr. Bawumia has the drive to give the NPP that edge.

He said that the delegates in all 16 of the regions are pleading with voters to choose Bawumia as the flagbearer and end the 8-year jinx on the political sphere.

Aside from the Vice President, six other NPP stalwarts have announced publicly their intent to lead the party thus far.

Already, two of them – The Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, and the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto have resigned from their Cabinet positions to prepare and win the hearts and minds of party delegates.

The six other contenders – all leading members of the NPP, are former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko, MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, and a former presidential spokesperson and General Secretary of the party, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.

The rest are a former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Joe Ghartey, who is also the MP for Essikado-Ketan, a former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh, and a former Minister of State, D Kofi Konadu Apraku, who is also a former MP for Offinso North.