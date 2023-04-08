5 hours ago

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Justin Frimpong Kodua has called on Ghanaians to continue to have faith in the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government as measures are put in place to revive the ailing economy.

Addressing party faithful after a health walk through the principal streets of Mpraeso Saturday morning Mr Kodua said the NPP is the only party capable of resolving the current economic crisis.

“Akufo-Addo has stated that the NPP has the men to turn the economy around. We are confident that by the end of the year, the economy will be in good shape. We just need your support because the alternative is worse, it is empty and hopeless.

He added whoever represents the party as its flagbearer in 2024 will defeat former President John Dramani Mahama who is likely to become the National Democratic Congress’ Presidential Candidate.

“Whoever we elect as the flagbearer for the NPP will defeat John Mahama in the 2024 elections. They are yet to elect a Flagbearer but we know it is Mahama who will win eventually.”

He, however, called on all supporters of various aspirants to desist from the campaign of insults, support whoever is chosen to lead the party in 2024 and concentrate on the goal of breaking the eight.

Source: citifmonline