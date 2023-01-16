4 hours ago

Former Deputy Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, has questioned the basis on which Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe is questioning the contribution of flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong to the party.

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, in a recent interview with Joynews questioned the competence and devotion of Kennedy Agyapong as a prospective flagbearer of the NPP.

According to him, while the likes of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia are known for their track record of stepping up for the party, the same cannot be said for the Assin Central MP.

But responding to Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe in an interview with Wontumi Radio, Mr. Obiri Boahen disputed his claims.

“I said what! What is Nyaho-Tamakloe trying to say? In 2016 alone Kennedy Agypong and Kutin bought almost a hundred pickups. He paid a debt of $3 million for the NPP and that was even in the 90s," Obiri Boahen said.

“Tell me which of the 275 constituencies in Ghana have not felt the impact of Kennedy Agyapong? I am with Bawumia, I am campaigning for Bawumia but it doesn’t mean I should sit aloof if someone says something about Bawumia’s competitor and I have details about it,” he added.

Mr Obiri Boahen noted that contrary to his claims, it is rather Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe who has no track record of commitment to the party.

“Recently did Kennedy Agyapong not donate nine thousand bags of rice? Has Nyaho Tamakloe donated even a cup of rice before?” he questioned.

Describing Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe as disgraced, the former deputy communications director said Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe has no basis to issue such criticism since he is no longer a member of the NPP.

“On what basis? Nyaho Tamakloe just like Wereko Brobbey has been dismissed. If Kennedy Agyapong is contesting he needs the vote of NPP persons so where do you come in?

“Some journalists keep referring to him as a founding member. At what point in time? If he is, we have dismissed him from NPP so please they should stop that,” he stated.

The NPP later this year is expected to elect a flagbearer.

Already, Kennedy Agyapong, former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyapong and former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko have all announced their intent to contest as the party’s flagbearer.

Last week two ministers in the current government resigned ahead of the NPP’s flagbearer elections.

Former Trade and Industry Minister, John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen announced his intent to contest after resigning while former Minister for Agriculture, Dr Afriyie Akoto is yet to make an official announcement after resigning.

However, Vice President Bawumia who is yet to officially announce his bid is deemed one of the lead contenders in the race to elect a flagbearer of the NPP.