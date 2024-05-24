4 hours ago

In light of the economic struggles the country is currently facing, some frustrated traders and members of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) have expressed outrage over these issues, with many citing the crippling exchange rate and skyrocketing import duties.

In an interview with Accra-based UTV, one trader, who identifies as an New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporter, slammed the government for ignoring the plight of citizens despite the country's abundance of natural resources.

The trader pointed to the alarming exchange rate of 150,300 cedis to 10,000 dollars, which has made importing goods increasingly difficult.

“Right now, if you want to exchange cedis for dollars, you need 150,300 to get 10,000 dollars.

“Yet those in power tell us that nothing is going on, the country is doing great.

“I'm an NPP supporter, yet when you're trying to tell the government the truth, they pretend they aren't hearing anything.

“Why is it that we are suffering in this tiny country like Ghana?” he lamented.

The trader recalled the economic stability during former President Agyekum Kufuor's tenure, when the exchange rate was a relatively stable 1 dollar to 4 cedis and questioned why he [Kufuor] wasn't being consulted on the current economic challenges.

“Kufuor did a good job with the economy when the exchange rate was 1 dollar to 4 cedis. He is still alive.

“Why aren't they [the government] going to consult him? Why are they allowing us to suffer like this,” he quizzed.

In a hilarious moment, the trader's frustration boiled over as he addressed the journalist, "You're questioning me, have you eaten this morning? Have you?"

This exchange comes amid calls for action to be taken by the government to control the spiraling depreciation of the cedi and its economic effects.

Watch the viral video below: