37 minutes ago

Ghanaian musician and free spirit, Wanlov the Kubolor, has revealed how not wearing slippers has contributed to his resilience against curses and his unconventional approach to sexual encounters.

In an interview with Sammy Kay, Wanlov, who is known for his distinctive style and thought-provoking statements, delved into topics ranging from curses to his approach to sexual encounters.

One of the most intriguing aspects of Wanlov's conversation was his assertion that not wearing slippers has played a role in his ability to resist the effects of curses.

He stated that "Not wearing slippers has helped me sense that when people curse me, it doesn't work. Some people don't like me, but sexually, it has helped me."

Although his statement may seem puzzling to some, it highlights the artiste's unique perspective on the impact of curses.

Wanlov continued to elaborate on his sexual encounters, sharing a distinctive approach to intimacy.

He revealed that the duration of the first round of sexual activity is a significant factor in his ability to withstand curses.

"The number of rounds you can go when having sex is a part of the reason curses don't work on me," he explained.

While Wanlov admitted that he doesn't particularly enjoy prolonged sexual encounters, he emphasized the longevity of the first round.

"I don't really like going for long rounds, but the first round when having a sexual encounter with me is very long. I can go for 15 minutes if I want, or an hour. That was for the first round," he revealed.

The artiste further shared his ability to extend the duration of the initial round, emphasizing that he can prolong it to his satisfaction.

"As for me, I can stretch it out, and by the time I am done with the first round, I sleep on the second round," he added.

Source: Ghanaweb