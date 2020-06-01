1 hour ago

Former Kotoko and Black Stars midfielder Yusif Chibsah has disclosed that he was left distraught after being left out of the 23 man squad for the FIFA World Cup in Germany in 2006.

Now a player intermediary, Chibsah was an integral member of the Black Stars squad that played in the qualifiers right from the preliminary stages to the last game against Cape Verde that ensured Ghana's qualification to the mundial for the first time.

When the time came for the main tournament, the former Kotoko player was snubbed as he was only good for the standby team.

The former midfielder admits he was disappointed after being snubbed for the World Cup but has no regrets as he paid a part in Ghana's first World Cup qualification.

"Somehow!," he told Citi Tv after being asked whether he was disappointed to miss the World Cup. "If you look at a country like Ghana and qualifying for the World Cup," he added.

"Actually I was one of the few players that were present from day one, from the first preliminary game in Accra to the last game in Cape Verde, I was with the team throughout, missed only few games that I didn't get a call up.

"But, then considering the number of players in Ghana and being part of the stand by team, though I was a little bit disappointed for not making the 23-man squad, I felt it was also an honour to be part of the team in Germany just to have a feeling and experience.

"Having being already at the Olympics, it would have been an icing on the cake to have made it to the final 23 in Germany but all the same it was a nice experience and I never regret."