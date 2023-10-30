1 hour ago

Minister for Fisheries and MP, Mavis Hawa Coomson has told Kennedy Agyapong to stop being hypocritical about the benefits he has derived from the NPP and the government.

Interacting with some delegates in the Central Region over the weekend ahead of the NPP's Presidential Primaries, Hawa Coomson told the delegates that Kennedy Agyapaong is one of the biggest beneficiaries from the NPP, having grabbed millions of cedis in contracts and board chair positions for himself and his wife.

"Do you know that Kennedy Agyapong has about 500m Cedis contract at Cocobod and also at ECG for meter and electricity poles since President Kufuor's time?" Hawa Coomson asked before going ahead to list Kennedy's deals.

"Kennedy Agyapong you are the Board Chairman of Ghana Gas. You are still the chairman; you have not resigned.

"Your wife is the Board Chair of the Shippers Council from 2017 up to date. She has been leading the policy direction, and both you and your wife are part of the Akufo-Addo government," she added.

"The government has helped him, and the party has helped him. He got his money through the party, yet," she said.

She urged the Assin North MP to stop being ungrateful to the party and be truthful to delegates for what the party has done for him.

"You are in the party and still benefiting from the government, and you turn around and attack the government."

Hawa Coomson wondered why Kennedy Agypaong, who is part of the government and has benefited from it with his family, would turn around and attack the government and also tell the world what he has done for the party without mentioning what he has benefited from.

Speaking to delegates in the Central Region ahead of the NPP's Presidential Primary, Hawa Koomson dared Mr. Agyapong, an aspirant in the November 4 polls, to deny not benefiting from the NPP, both during the presidencies of John Agyekum Kufuor and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

"The government has helped him, and the party has helped him. He got his money through the party, yet," she said.

"If you say the government has failed, why do you want to contest? Which party's record are you going to campaign?"

The Minister of Fisheries also told the delegates how she confronted Kennedy Agyapong for publicly lying about her, as he does to many people.

"The other time, he went and lied about me. I called KT Hammond and Afenyo Markins and told them I wanted to confront him about the lies he told about me. Luckily, I met him at KT Hammond's office, and I questioned him about what he said."

"I'm not afraid of him because I have not taken anything from him. He keeps bragging about what he has done for all constituencies in the Central Region. Does he know how we managed to turn Kasoa into a safe seat for the NPP? He should stop bragging."

"If Kennedy Agyapong is a committed NPP member, he won't threaten to let the party lose if he doesn't win.

A committed party member will never threaten his party."

Mrs. Koomson also urged the delegates to vote Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as NPP Flagbearer,