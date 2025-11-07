1 day ago

Former Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has launched a scathing attack on her successor, Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunnor, accusing her of fabricating lies, plotting to destroy her reputation, and even attempting to end her life.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem on Thursday, the former Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister alleged that since Naa Koryoo’s entry into politics in Kasoa, she had relied on propaganda and deceit to win public sympathy and the parliamentary seat.

“From day one, Naa Koryoo came to Kasoa and started fabricating lies because she was taught that if she went that route, she would win the Awutu Senya East seat — and she succeeded,” Hawa Koomson stated.

“I made up my mind not to tow her line. I don’t know how to lie because I was not brought up that way. But someone trained to fabricate lies to make them appear true — that’s exactly what she did in 2020,” she said.

“Naa Koryoo wanted to disgrace me and wanted me dead. Her husband led people to come and attack me and almost stabbed me during the Ablekuma North re-run. I would have been in prison by now, and I am grateful to God for His intervention,” she recounted.

She said her refusal to engage in similar tactics made her a target of false accusations, citing the 2020 election period as one of the most turbulent moments of her political career.Koomson further alleged that Naa Koryoo’s husband led an attack against her during the Ablekuma North re-run, an incident she claims nearly turned fatal.Her remarks come after Interior Minister Mubarak Muntaka disclosed in Parliament that Naa Koryoo had denied reports of an attack on her convoy during the 2024 elections — contradicting earlier claims that heightened tensions in Awutu Senya East.

Hawa Koomson expressed relief that, in her view, the truth is finally coming to light, saying she feels “divinely vindicated” after enduring years of public criticism and political hostility.