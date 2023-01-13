2 hours ago

President Nana Akufo-Addo has tasked Fisheries Minister, Hawa Koomson to be the caretaker Minister for Food and Agriculture after accepting the resignation of Food and Agriculture Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto.

The president expressed his gratitude to the outgoing Minister for serving his government and the Nation and wished him well in his future endeavors.

Dr Afriyie Akoto’s resignation comes less than a week after Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyeremanten, resigned from the government.

It is believed the resignation of the two former Ministers who have publicly expressed their intention to contest the NPP Flagbearership race is to allow them focus on their campaign to lead party in the 2024 presidential election.