He appears to be a realistic person – Fred Pappoe backs Carlos Queiroz

Former Ghana FA vice-president Fred Pappoe has expressed confidence in newly appointed Black Stars coach Carlos Queiroz, describing him as a composed and experienced figure capable of guiding the team through a demanding period.

Speaking after the coach’s unveiling in Accra, Pappoe said Queiroz projected calm authority and a clear grasp of the task ahead.

“I think, generally, he came across as calm and mature, someone who has been around and knows his stuff,” he said.

Pappoe highlighted what he saw as a key strength in the Portuguese manager’s approach, a balance between optimism and realism at a time when Ghana are seeking to rebuild confidence on the international stage.

“He showed a lot of confidence in the task ahead without disrespecting the situation we find ourselves in,” Pappoe noted.

The former Ghana Football Association official also pointed to Queiroz’s emphasis on discipline and preparation, suggesting the veteran coach is already setting the tone for what will be required to succeed.

“He appears to be a realistic person and measured, even with the expectation, but very clear in letting us know that it is doable… but we have to do the right things first,” he added.

Pappoe’s remarks underline a sense of cautious optimism surrounding the appointment, with the spotlight now firmly on whether Queiroz can translate that measured confidence into results on the pitch.