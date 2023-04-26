3 hours ago

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has taken a potshot at former president John Dramani Mahama, branding him as a policy-less politician with his over three decades of serving in public office.

Bawumia said at a public function in the Ayawaso Central Constituency that he will continue to ask one question of John Mahama going into the future, a question he believes the former president will never have an answer to.

“I asked John Mahama one question, he has not yet answered it. So far, I asked him just one question.

“I say, John Mahama, you have been Assemblyman, you have been deputy minister, you have been minister, you have been vice president, you have been president; over the last 30 years, so tell us one policy we can associate with you over 30 years of political life," he stressed.

The first time Bawumia launched the 'attack' on Mahama was at a party rally last month in Mpraeso in the Eastern Region.

“Just one, not two, one policy that you can say, as for this one, John Mahama did it. He has not yet answered it and he cannot answer it,” Bawumia said to cheers from the audience as he is flanked by Greater Accra Regional minister, Henry Quartey.

“So, if he cannot answer one question, then I wouldn’t bother with 700 questions this time around. I would just leave it at one, I am waiting for the answer and in the future, I will keep asking,” he added.

Bawumia is seen as a frontrunner in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership race slated for later this year, even though he has yet to openly declare his candidature, senior aides have assured that he will run to lead the NPP into election 2024.

John Mahama is currently touring the country seeking the National Democratic Congress (NDC_ flagbearership nod to lead the party into the 2024 polls. He will come up against Kwabena Duffuor and Kojo Bonsu in a primary slated for May 13.