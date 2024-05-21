9 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed his sorrow over the passing of Kwesi Atta, a presidential driver, who died in a convoy accident at Bunso Junction in the Eastern Region.

He described the late Atta as a loyal employee who stood by him in all circumstances, underscoring his grief over the sudden loss.

The president also extended his wishes for a swift recovery to the other individuals injured in the crash, expressing hopes that they will recuperate soon to resume their responsibilities and support their families.

“I would, with your indulgence, ask you to be upstanding, to join me in a minute's silence. In memory of an employee - a faithful employee, Kwesi Atta, who died tragically in an unnecessary accident this week in the line of duty, I wish the other three affected persons speedy recoveries.

“May the soul of Kwesi Atta rest and abide peacefully in the bosom of the Almighty until the last day of the resurrection, when we shall all meet again,” he said while speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of the 24 new ministers and deputy ministers at the Jubilee House.

This statement follows an incident where a driver lost his life and others sustained severe injuries when President Akufo-Addo's convoy, returning from former Ejisu MP, John Kumah's funeral, was involved in a crash at Bunso Junction.

It was reported that the collision occurred when a KIA truck entered the path of the speeding convoy.

According to reports, the president was not in the convoy at the time of the accident.

Subsequent reports indicated that two military officers linked to the presidency and injured in the accident had been flown to Accra for advanced medical care.

On May 19, 2024, the presidency confirmed the accident and the identity of the deceased driver through an official statement.