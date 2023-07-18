18 hours ago

Former Tamale Central Member of Parliament Insuah Fuseini has spoken out about the arrest and jailing of his son, Abdul Insuah, in the United States.

Abdul Insuah, 32, was sentenced to two years in prison after a federal jury found him guilty of his role in a Huntington-based scheme that defrauded individuals in multiple states through the use of false online personas.

The court also instructed him to pay $152,000 in restitution and be placed under three years of supervised release following his time in jail.

Speaking for the first time on the matter in an interview on Face to Face on Citi TV, Mr. Fuseini said he was shocked and disappointed by his son’s actions. However, he said he is of the firm belief that Abdul Insuah was “just caught up by stupidity and naivety.”

“It is a difficult thing to take because you train your child to become a good and responsible person, sit with him to talk to him about what decent life is, and you try to imbibe in him the importance of hard work and ends up in this situation is difficult.”

He further explained that his son registered a company while studying in the US and bought cars for people until a car deal he had with his fellow students who are Nigerians led to his arrest.

“He is there as a student, and he decided to register a company which I never sanctioned because I believe that if you are sent to school to learn, you must concentrate on your studies. But he registered the company and was buying cars for people and I know people he has bought cars for in Ghana, but in this particular case, he bought a car for his fellow students who are Nigerians, and it turned out that the money that was used to buy the car was money acquired fraudulently.”

“I support my son 100 percent because I know him and he is not someone who will be interested in other people’s things,” Mr. Fuseini added.

