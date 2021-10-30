53 minutes ago

All is not too well at Baffour Soccer Academy as another life has been lost due to the gory accident the team suffered on Monday 25th October, 2021 at Kyebi Junction on the Kumasi-Accra highway.

Head coach of the team, Mohammed Ibrahim has died this afternoon whiles he was receiving medical care six days after the fatal crash.

The coach was among the two persons who were seriously injured during the accident and were undergoing treatment but sadly they have all died with the other being Richard Kwaku Adjei.

He was part of the Baffour Soccer Academy team that were involved in a fatal accident whiles traveling to Accra for pre-season tour ahead of the start of the Division One League next month.

Mohammed Ibrahim was a former assistant coach at Wa All stars and played for Upper West Heroes during his playing days.

Baffour Soccer Academy which is a modern day hub for molding and harnessing the talents of young footballers is owned by Ghana’s Minister of Employment, Hon. Ignatius Baffour Awuah, only qualified to participate in their debut season of Ghana’s second tier competition this year.

The Academy Boys defeated Kato Freedom Fighters 2-0 at the Sunyani Coronation Park earlier in October to secure qualification to the Division One.

The Ghana Division One League is scheduled to commence on November 12, 2021.