An investigation by the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana)’s Corruption Watch has uncovered the nefarious academic activities rife in two senior high schools in the Bono Region of Ghana.

According to the report made available to GhanaWeb, it was discovered at the two schools: All For Christ Senior High/Technical School and Duadaso Number 1 Senior High/Technical School, that there was a syndicate spearheaded by school authorities that were aiding students to cheat in the examinations.

The report, titled “The Cheating Squad,” indicated that some top-level school authorities were assisting the candidates to cheat, especially during the conduct of their core WASSCE subjects.

It would be recalled that in the course of the 2021 examination, WAEC confirmed that it was aware of some of the school-based schemes.

George Ohene Mantey, Head of the Test Administration Division of WAEC, stated that “The following schools in respect of which tip-offs were received on intents to cheat are being closely monitored for evidence to validate the claims.

“The schools are: Ejisu Senior High Technical School located at Ejisu, Anlo-Afiadenyigba Senior High School at Afiadenyigba, Tepa Senior High School at Tepa, Yeji Senior High Technical School at Yeji, King David College at Somanya, Ideal College, Sunyani, Christ the King Senior High School, Obuasi, Modern Senior High School, Kpong and another Modern Senior High School at Kintampo, Oyoko Methodist Senior High School, Klo Agogo Senior High School.”

But the investigation by CDD-Ghana’s Corruption Watch discovered even more startling details.

“By the time WAEC put out the list of the eleven (11) schools, which were allegedly planning to cheat, Corruption Watch was already monitoring the conduct of the examinations in four other schools, which WAEC did not include in their list, across the Ashanti and Bono regions.

“However, it was in the Bono Region where our cameras and audio devices captured moments in two schools where some authorities assisted students to cheat in examination halls,” the report from Corruption Watch said.

It added that the two schools, All For Christ Senior High/Technical School and Duadaso Number 1 Senior High/Technical School, were discovered to have been at the center of a syndicate that was promoting exams malpractices among their students.

“Corruption Watch discovered syndicated schemes for cheating before and during the WASSCE at All For Christ Senior High/Technical School and Duadaso Number 1 Senior High/Technical School. The schools are located about 90 kilometers apart but they employed similar strategies to assist their candidates to cheat, especially during the conduct of core subjects.

“All For Christ Senior High/Technical School is a popular private second cycle institution located at Kato, a suburb of Berekum, whereas Duadaso Number 1 Senior High/Technical School is a state-funded institution located at Duadaso Number 1, a cashew-growing community near Sampa,” it added.

See the full report and the video investigation below:

Source: Ghanaweb