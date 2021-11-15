2 hours ago

The Headteacher of St. Charles Lwanga Junior High School at Saboba in the Northern Region, Emmanuel Changer, has been remanded into prison custody over his alleged role in the drowning incident that left nine students dead.

The headteacher is alleged to have sent some thirty one students to work on his farm last week Friday, and on their return, the canoe they were travelling in capsized, leading to the death of nine students.

The accused has since been charged with manslaughter, that is ‘a crime of killing a human being without malice, aforethought or in circumstances not amounting to murder.’

At a Tamale District Court where the case was called on Monday, November 15, 2021, the defence counsel pleaded with the court to grant his client bail, arguing that the accused voluntarily submitted himself to the police hence had no intention to jump bail should he be granted.

However, the Judge, who presided over the case, Amadu Issifu, declined the appeal for bail and remanded the accused into prison custody.

The case has been adjourned to November 29, 2021, as investigation continues.

Source: citifmonline