2 hours ago

The Office of the Head of the Local Government Service (LGS) on Monday directed Chief Directors, Regional and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Coordinating Directors in the restricted jurisdictions to stay at post and support their political heads.

A statement signed by Dr Nana Ato Arthur, the Head of the LGS, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said all regional coordinating directors, chief directors and MMDCDs “in the lockdown areas are to remain in their jurisdictions to support their Political Heads if need be."

This follows President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's directive on the stay home lockdown of some municipalities in Accra, Tema, Kasoa and Kumasi.

The statement, however, said as far as it was practicable other officers should remain and work from home to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 in their various offices.

It said those who would be required to go to the office should carry along a valid staff Identity Card to ease their passage.

"It is also important that RCCs, CDs and MMDAs branded vehicles are used."

Source: peacefmonline