6 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has confirmed the health status of the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang Manu, who has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

According to him, the hardworking Health Minister contracted the Coronavirus in the line of duty.

"Let us also wish our hardworking Minister for Health, Hon. Kwaku Agyeman Manu, MP for Dormaa Central, a speedy recovery from the virus, which he contracted in the line of duty, and is a stable condition," Akufo-Addo said in his 11th televised address to the nation.

Akufo-Addo expressed his condolence to the family of the Mayor of Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis, Anthony K.K Sam, who passed away as a result of contracting the novel Coronavirus.

To him, K.K Sam's "efforts in enforcing social distancing protocols at the Sekondi and Takoradi markets were, recently, highly commended by me...May his soul rest in perfect peace in the bosom of the Almighty until the Last Day of the Resurrection, when we shall all meet again."

Ghana has currently recorded 11,964 Coronavirus cases with 4,258 recoveries and 54 deaths.

Watch the president's full address below.