1 hour ago

Parliament has released the schedule for the vetting of the first list of ministerial appointment for President Akufo-Addo’s second term.

The process will begin on February 10 and end on March 9. The Committee is expected to vet three nominees a day.

With a surge in numbers of the COVID-19 cases, Parliament has prioritised the health ministry as it is to vet the health minister-designate, Kwaku Agyeman Manu first. Followed by the Minister-designate for National Security, Kan Dapaah as per their schedule.

The Minister-designate for Finance, Ken Ofori Atta, will follow next on February 16 alongside Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, designate for Communication and Digitisation.



The vetting schedule also includes regional ministers.