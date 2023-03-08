46 minutes ago

There is still no relief in place to resolve the acute shortage of vaccines bedevilling the country in recent months as the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu failed to provide timelines on when his outfit will take delivery of some three key vaccines in short supply.

After failing to appear before Parliament to answer questions on the shortages on two occasions, the Minister during a press conference at the Ministry of Information acknowledged the shortages saying “it is true that we have had some vaccine shortages since the last quarter of 2022 and these vaccines are BC, Measles-Rubella, and oral Polio vaccines and these shortages are nationwide.”

He failed to state exactly when the thousands of mothers and their babies on the waiting list will receive the next dose of the mandatory vaccines to boost the immunity of their children against childhood killer diseases.

“Ghana’s Ministry of Health has been making efforts to ensure that we secure adequate stocks within the next few weeks,” Mr. Agyemang-Manu told the press.

He went on to deny reports that some deaths have been recorded due to the shortages and said “it is important to correct the erroneous impression that there have been deaths from measles in Ghana recently and for the avoidance of doubt, there have been no deaths from measles since 2003 though we have been recording some cases”.

“We will ensure that we secure the vaccines to overcome these bottleneck problems,” he added.

Source: citifmonline